Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 82 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 target price on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 98 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 75 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 94.79.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

