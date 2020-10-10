Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells $14,894,281.55 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dheeraj Pandey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Dheeraj Pandey sold 98,220 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,171,644.20.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Dheeraj Pandey sold 8,148 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $186,100.32.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Dheeraj Pandey sold 11,128 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $311,138.88.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 347.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

