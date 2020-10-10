NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.31.

NXPI opened at $141.53 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $145.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,021.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

