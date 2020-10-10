NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $143.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,021.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,004 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,034,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,896,000 after acquiring an additional 84,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

