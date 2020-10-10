Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Up 8%

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)’s stock price rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 1,125,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,758,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

The stock has a market cap of $400.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 464,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 314,003 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 85,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

