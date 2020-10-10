Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) Trading 0% Higher

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY)’s share price shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$38.74 and last traded at C$38.51. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO)’s payout ratio is 80.44%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

