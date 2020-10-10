Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Open Text has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Open Text by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

