Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $19.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $107,710.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,143 shares in the company, valued at $818,473.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 2,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $38,428.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,146.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,240 shares of company stock worth $382,586 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 413.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 117.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 68,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 48,648 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

OPRT opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.18). Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

