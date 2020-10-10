Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE HRL opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion and a PE ratio of 28.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,685.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,396.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 314,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.