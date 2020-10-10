OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Down 10.7%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 767,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the average daily volume of 129,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $286.42 million, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,413.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Wasson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $650,105. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

