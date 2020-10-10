Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,792,200.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oroco Resource alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 15,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 20,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$13,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$6,900.00.

Shares of Oroco Resource stock opened at C$1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 million and a PE ratio of 396.67. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$1.20.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.