Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

