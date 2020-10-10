Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83.

About Pandion Therapeutics Holdco

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

