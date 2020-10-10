Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Trading 9.2% Higher

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.08. 139,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the average session volume of 28,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $143.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.42 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 21,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $52,625.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,498.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,984 shares of company stock worth $194,280. Insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,310,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 89,071 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

