Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NYSE PGRE opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.97. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1,078.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 984,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 900,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

