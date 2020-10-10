Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky Sells 20,489 Shares

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$401,789.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,886,777.07.

Kenneth George Pinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Kenneth George Pinsky sold 35,004 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total transaction of C$673,827.00.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Parex Resources Inc has a 12-month low of C$9.22 and a 12-month high of C$25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.54.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$111.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

