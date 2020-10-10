Paul Johnson Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Paul Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Paul Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Shares of LON:POW opened at GBX 1.28 ($0.02) on Friday. Power Metal Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27.

Separately, First Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Power Metal Resources in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

