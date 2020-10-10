Paul Zwillenberg Acquires 21 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg bought 21 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.23) per share, for a total transaction of £148.26 ($193.73).

On Monday, September 7th, Paul Zwillenberg bought 22 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($195.19).

Shares of DMGT opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Friday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 52-week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 897 ($11.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 668.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 683.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 712.86 ($9.31).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

