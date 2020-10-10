Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 63,000 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PAYX opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.