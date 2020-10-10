Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 73,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $82.40 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,814 shares of company stock worth $46,030,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

