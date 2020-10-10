Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Paypal worth $186,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

