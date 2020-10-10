Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Director Leslie O’donoghue Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Director Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,888.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,547.82.

Leslie O’donoghue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,800 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,143.80.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$29.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.3658213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 142.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.14.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.