Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

