Perrigo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the typical volume of 759 call options.

PRGO stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 75.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 128.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

