PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $512.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

