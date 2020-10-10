Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 437,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 739,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

PSXP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $85,022,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,667.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 795,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 750,564 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 571,852 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 507,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,388,000 after purchasing an additional 419,594 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

