Piper Sandler Lowers Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $6.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,681,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,597 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 165,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 146,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

