Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

