Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Price Up 10.6% After Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s stock price rose 10.6% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 6,752,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,424,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $300,979,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,091.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,376,000 after buying an additional 12,024,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after buying an additional 6,666,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 63.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,894,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after buying an additional 2,663,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after buying an additional 1,377,086 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

