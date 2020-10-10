Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 13th

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend by 42.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.