Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau Sells 150,000 Shares

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 14th, Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,719,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,392,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,314,000 after purchasing an additional 178,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after buying an additional 970,550 shares in the last quarter.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

