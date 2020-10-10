Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Polarityte has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Polarityte will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 200.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

