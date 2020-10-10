POLYMETAL INTL/S’s (AUCOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.34. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from POLYMETAL INTL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

