Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $307.00 to $333.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pool traded as high as $342.75 and last traded at $341.80, with a volume of 5233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.64.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,621,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Pool by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 43.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

