PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-1.94 EPS.

NYSE:PPG opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.21.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

