Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $19.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $363.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 519.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

