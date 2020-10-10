Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.65. Profire Energy shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 157,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $117,987.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,217 shares in the company, valued at $321,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,770 shares of company stock worth $189,578. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 258,233 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 625,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

