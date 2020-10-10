ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) were down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 32,942,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 25,892,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,580,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 94,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 94,828 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 340,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

