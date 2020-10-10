Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%.

In other Purple Innovation news, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at $408,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 185.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after buying an additional 440,229 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $16,377,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 596,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

