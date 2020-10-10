Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.73, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 7.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 774,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,749,000 after acquiring an additional 48,706 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 717,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

