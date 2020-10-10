Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $125.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

