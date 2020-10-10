Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Regional Management Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regional Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Regional Management alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RM. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a current ratio of 26.32. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $89.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regional Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 148.6% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 505,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 302,360 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 338.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 27.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 3,144 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $57,660.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.