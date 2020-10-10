Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

