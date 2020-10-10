Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Increased by Analyst

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $351.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 50,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $425,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,011.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $122,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

