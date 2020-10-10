Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $2.60 to $3.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Sierra Metals worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

