QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Up 10.1%

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s share price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05. 2,538,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,063,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 4.83.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

