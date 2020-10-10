QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QTS. Barclays started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

NYSE QTS opened at $66.92 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.86 and a beta of 0.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $163,488.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,090,444.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 481,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 104.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 94.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 26.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.