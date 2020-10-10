Ragnarok Trading Up 43.1% This Week (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $7,337.96 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

