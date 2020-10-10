REAL (REAL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,468.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 36.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, REAL has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). REAL has a market cap of $666,392.71 and approximately $1,468.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00251559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00092863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.01513176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00157358 BTC.

About REAL

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, Bancor Network, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

