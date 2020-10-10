Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Realty Income also reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.2% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

